Thielen at the double as Vikings down Bears

Chicago (AFP)

Adam Thielen scored two touchdowns as the Minnesota Vikings held for a 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday.

Vikings receiver Thielen scored in the first and fourth quarters of an attritional NFC North contest that saw Chicago slump to their fourth straight defeat.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards with 25 completions from 36 attempts. Bears counterpart Nick Foles struggled, however, with just 106 yards and an interception.

The Vikings had taken the lead with a touchdown in the first quarter, Thielen making a superb diving one-handed catch from Cousins' 17-yard pass for a spectacular score.

With the Bears struggling to generate momentum in possession, they were forced to settle for two Cairo Santos field goals to trail 7-6 as the teams trudged off for half-time.

But the Bears got the spark they needed on the opening play of the second half when Cordarrelle Patterson added the latest addition to his career collection of kick-off returns for a touchdown.

Patterson -- who authored the longest kickoff return touchdown in NFL history in 2013 with a 109-yard gallop into the end zone -- produced another stunning effort with a 104-yard touchdown return.

The Bears celebrated, but their offense sputtered again in possession thereafter, punting away their next four possessions.

The Vikings also struggled to move the chains, with kicker Dan Bailey banging over field goals from 37 yards and 43 yards to make it 13-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the breakthrough came with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Cousins picking out Thielen once again for the score.

