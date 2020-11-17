Wasps head coach Blackett rewarded with new deal

Wasps' revival of fortunes since February under head coach Lee Blackett has seen him and his backroom staff rewarded with new contracts

Head coach Lee Blackett and his backroom staff have been rewarded with new deals after guiding Wasps to the English Premiership final last season.

The 37-year-old was appointed in February this year on an interim basis when the long-serving Dai Young stepped down.

The club were in ninth spot, a long way from making the top four and the play-offs, and had exited the European Challenge Cup at the pool stage.

However, the club was revitalised under Blackett -- who was given the job on a permanent basis in April -- recording 12 wins from his 15 games in charge and reaching the 2019/20 Premiership final.

They only lost 19-13 to European champions Exter Chiefs in the final last month despite lacking several first-choice players due to a coronavirus outbreak.

"I am delighted to have agreed a new contract with the club and that we will continue working together as a coaching team for the foreseeable future," said Blackett in a club statement.

"We are working hard to develop a brand of winning rugby that gets supporters off their seats and having a nucleus of motivated and passionate coaches is key to achieving this.

"We showed glimpses of our true potential last season and it's brilliant that we have been able to retain our coaching team so we have a strong base and can plan for the next few years with a level of certainty."

Stephen Vaughan, CEO at Wasps Group, said the stability the new deals will bring to the club will hopefully lay the base to add a seventh Premiership title -- and first since 2008.

"The coaching team, alongside the players and backroom staff, have worked tirelessly over the last few months to help make possible our incredible run to the final," said Vaughan.

"Stability is key to laying the foundations for success which is why these contract extensions are so important."

