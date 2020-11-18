French prospect Camavinga focused on driving rather than big-money move

Advertising Read more

Rennes (France) (AFP)

French rising star Eduardo Camavinga said on Wednesday that he is more worried about his parents letting him have his own car than he is about a big-money transfer away from Rennes.

The midfielder, who turned 18 and got his driver's licence last week, has already made three international appearances for the world champions.

"For the moment, my parents don't let me drive too much," Camavinga said at his first Rennes press conference.

"I'm waiting to have my own car, we'll see if they let me."

Camavinga, who was born in a refugee camp in Angola to Congolese parents, has already played more than 50 professional matches and made his Champions League debut against Krasnodar last month.

He has been linked with a possible future move to one of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, but is keeping his feet on the ground.

"Obviously, the big clubs are a dream. After that I could not name one in particular," added Camavinga, who has a contract with Rennes until 2022.

Camavinga will be in action when Rennes host Bordeaux on Friday, when a win would move them within three points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

