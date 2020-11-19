Man City boss Guardiola signs new contract

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his Manchester City future after signing a new two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Guardiola was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it had been suggested the Spaniard might be ready to leave City.

But the 49-year-old has now agreed to stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2023.

"Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club," a statement on City's website said.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is midway through his fifth campaign with the Premier League and his new deal will extend what is already his longest stay at any club.

He has won two Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup with City, although winning the club's first Champions League crown has proved elusive so far.

"Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself - from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner," Guardiola said.

"Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

"Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, Ferran (Soriano) and Txiki (Begiristain) have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.

"The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that."

