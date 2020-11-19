Owen Farrell jokes he 'books in' for chats with Ireland coach, his father Andy

Advertising Read more

England captain Owen Farrell joked he has to pre-arrange video chats if he wanted to speak with father Andy, now he is the head coach of Ireland.

The two Farrells will be on opposite sides in the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham on Saturday, with Ireland looking to gain revenge for their 24-12 defeat by the eventual Six Nations champions in February.

"I have to book in with him now! I haven't seen him for a long time, but we obviously still speak as anyone would do, normally," England fly-half Farrell said of talking to his father.

Andy Farrell, a dual code international, was promoted from his post as Ireland defence coach to take charge after Joe Schmidt stood down following last year's World Cup in Japan.

"It is a step up but it is something he has always wanted and it's good he has got this opportunity now," Owen Farrell said.

"He has put his own stamp on it a bit, with a lot that's been learnt while being involved with Ireland before he took over. I guess he's hoping it is a progression."

