Thompson out for season after torn Achilles: Warriors

San Francisco (AFP)

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is expected to miss the entire 2020-2021 NBA season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon, the team announced on Thursday.

Thompson -- who missed all of last season after a knee injury sustained in the 2019 NBA Finals -- had limped out of a workout on Wednesday with an injury to his right leg.

An MRI scan early Thursday confirmed Thompson's season-ending torn Achilles.

"Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles," the Warriors announced on Twitter.

"Thompson suffered the injury in a workout yesterday in Southern California. He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season."

News of Thompson's latest injury had prompted an outpouring of concern across the NBA on Wednesday with players lining up to offer words of support to the 30-year-old five-time All-Star.

Thompson was a key part of the Warriors team that dominated the league with NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

His latest injury is a devastating blow to the Warriors as they look to bounce back after failing to make the playoffs in the 2019-2020 campaign.

© 2020 AFP