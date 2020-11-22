Henry powers Titans to come-from-behind OT win over Ravens

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Derrick Henry delivered another stellar performance, rushing for the winning touchdown in overtime as the Tennessee Titans rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 30-24 in a testy NFL affair between the AFC division rivals on Sunday.

Henry capped the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown romp with 5:21 left in the extra session as the Titans stormed back from a 21-10 third quarter deficit in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 21,000 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I try to do anything I can when the ball’s in my hand to help our team win,” Henry said.

Henry carried the ball 28 times for 133 yards to record his sixth 100 yard game of the season. He also surpassed 1,000 total rushing yards for the third straight year.

In January, Henry ran roughshod over the top-seeded Ravens, finishing with 195 yards in the AFC Divisional playoff game.

There was a heated exchange before the game which was sparked by Tennessee's apparent invasion of the Ravens' space during the warmup. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh took exception to the Titans' players congregating on the Ravens' logo at midfield and Harbaugh and Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel ended up exchanging words.

“We kind of knew there was going to be some extra stuff coming into this game because of last year," Titans wide receiver Corey Davis said. “We tried to keep our poise and go out there and handle business.”

Tennessee improved to 7-3 on the season and have now won two of their last five games.

"You could just kind of tell as the game wore on to the fourth quarter that we were wearing on them offensively," Titans coach Vrabel said.

The first possession of overtime began with the Titans forcing the Ravens to punt. Tennessee then moved 73 yards on six plays to win the game.

The Ravens, who were missing defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams with injuries, have lost two straight and three of four.

Elsewhere, Ben Roethlisberger threw for two touchdowns and 267 yards as the Pittsburgh Steelers continued their best start in franchise history with a 27-3 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida.

The Steelers remained the NFL's lone unbeaten team by winning their 10th straight to sit atop the AFC North.

Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each against Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton.

Roethlisberger connected on 2 of 46 passes with touchdown throws to Canadian Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron. Diontae Johnson had 12 catches for 111 yards for the Steelers, who had to overcome a slow start Sunday.

Luton was 16 of 37 for 151 yards for the Jaguars, who dropped to 1-9 and tied a single-season franchise record by losing their ninth straight.

Also, Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and New Orleans defeated visiting Atlanta 24-9 for its seventh straight victory.

Hill was given the start after the 41-year-old starting quarterback Drew Brees was sidelined with 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

© 2020 AFP