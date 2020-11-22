'Howler for YouTube', 'Losing': Who said what this sporting weekend

Making a song and dance: Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva takes part in the Rostelecom Cup gala, a day after winning the women's title

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what this sporting weekend:

"It's okay if people laugh a little - there'll be a few YouTube clips and a few memes."

-- Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky after slicing a clearance kick into his own goal in the 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in the German Bundesliga.

"There's a lot of flying fish jumping on the deck. Some have even passed right next to my face! When I can, I try to save them and put them back in the sea."

-- Yacht skipper Sebastien Simon taking part in the Vendee Globe as the race headed to the Cape of Good Hope.

"I remember watching him in the 2015 World Cup and at one stage he was going to end up in Row K. Now he's a serious finisher."

-- England coach Eddie Jones on Jonny May whose two tries helped secure an 18-7 win over Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham. May now has 31 tries in 59 Tests.

"It's been busy and sad and stressful and not a lot of training. So it's been really hard to imagine being here again and racing and being on the podium."

-- US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin after finishing second in Saturday's World Cup slalom at Levi in Finland. It was her first appearance in 10 months and followed the death of her father during the last season.

"Like any coach, I am responsible."

-- Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman after the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid condemned his team to their worst league start since 1991/92.

"The Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team and I have a long story together, and we shared a lot of unforgettable moments of my career and my life. This GP was emotional because we've been racing together for 15 years."

-- Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi, 41, who will race for the Yamaha satellite team next season.

"We're old enough and ugly enough now to realise we've made a mistake. I don't need to be told a million times about it."

-- Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg after his late kick to touch went dead instead and prevented his team from a possible chance to go for a score-levelling try against France in the Autumn Nations Cup. The French won 22-15.

"The boys were on fire."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the 3-0 win over Leicester allowed the Premier League champions to set a new club record of 64 unbeaten league games at Anfield.

© 2020 AFP