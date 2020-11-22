Vlhova completes slalom double in Levi as Shiffin finishes fifth

Advertising Read more

Levi (Finland) (AFP)

Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova made it a slalom double when she overcame the Lapland fog to win Sunday's World Cup event in Levi on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who also won Saturday's slalom, shared top spot with Swiss skier Michelle Gisin after the first run but put in the second-fastest run on the second leg to post a combined time of 1min 49.5secs to claim her 16th World Cup victory.

"Today was difficult with pressure from yesterday," said Vlhova. "But I confirmed my form, my power, I'm very happy. I pushed as hard as I could, it was tight."

Gisin did enough to claim second, finishing 0.31secs behind Vlhova. with Austrian Katherina Liensberger who collected her second third-place of the weekend.

The American Mikaela Shiffrin, who marked her return to competition after a 300-day absence by taking second on Saturday, lay fourth after the first run but slipped to fifth, finishing behind another Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Vlhova leads the overall standings, 85 points ahead of Gisin. Shiffrin is a further 50 points back in third.

© 2020 AFP