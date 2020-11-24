Goff's Rams use air assault to sink Buccaneers

Advertising Read more

Jared Goff passed for three touchdowns and 376 yards as the Los Angeles Rams showed their offensive versatility on Monday with a 27-24 victory over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Goff completed 39 of 51 passes including a combined 23 completions to his favourite targets Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 33,600 in Tampa Florida.

Woods had a dozen catches for 130 yards and Kupp caught 11 passes for 145 yards as the Rams shelved their traditional running game to beat the Buccaneers with an air assault.

"It is about time we started to click a little bit," said Goff of his receiving corps. "It was a fun night. This shows we are versatile. We have been running the ball all year, and we had to throw it tonight."

Matt Gay booted a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 left and Jordan Fuller grabbed his second interception of the game less than a minute later in the battle between two of the top teams in the NFC.

"We got back to ourselves on the last drive and put some points on the board," said Goff. "Our defence stepped up and did a great job. That's a good offence we played today."

The Rams improved to 7-3 to keep pace with first place Seattle Seahawks, while the second place Buccaneers lost some ground to the New Orleans Saints in their division.

The contest featured an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in NFL history. Leading the way was Jerome Boger, who is in his 15th season as a referee and 17th overall as an NFL official.

Brady's Buccaneers lost for the second time in three games and the NFL's all-time touchdown pass leader had a rough night, throwing two interceptions.

"He misread the coverage," Tampa coach Bruce Arians said of Brady's second interception with just under two minutes left which clinched the win for Los Angeles.

Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns. The two TD passes lifted Brady's career number to 566, allowing him to pass injured New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (565) for the most in league history.

