Struggling Schalke sack Ibisevic, suspend Harit, Bentaleb

Bundesliga bottom club Schalke 04 on Tuesday announced the contract of striker Vedad Ibisevic (R) will be cancelled next month

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Bundesliga bottom club Schalke 04 on Tuesday abruptly cancelled the contract of veteran striker Vedad Ibisevic, while midfielders Amine Harit and Nabil Bentaleb have been suspended "until further notice".

Schalke are winless in their last 24 league games dating back to January and mired in a fight to avoid relegation.

Having only signed a one-year deal in September, Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Ibisevic will have his contract terminated on December 31.

"From our perspective, it makes sense to end our co-operation and to leave on good terms," sports director Jochen Schneider said of Ibisevic's sudden exit.

The 36-year-old has been shown the door in the wake of a training ground argument with Schalke assistant coach Naldo on Sunday, but Schneider said that was not the reason Ibisevic will leave.

"Schalke hasn't proven to be the right fit that we had promised each other," he added.

With Ibisevic gone, Algeria midfielder Bentaleb and Morocco forward Harit, 23, will "train individually... until further notice".

In the wake of Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Wolfsburg, Schneider said aspects of Harit's behaviour were "not okay".

"That's why Amine has been given time to think," Schneider added, before stressing that former Tottenham midfielder Bentalib, 26, has no future at the club.

"Schalke and Nabil Bentaleb clearly aren't a good fit. We will part ways by summer 2021 at the latest."

© 2020 AFP