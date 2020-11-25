Argentines mourn Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

A man and his child pay tribute next to a mural depicting Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on November 25, 2020, on the day of his death

Buenos Aires (AFP)

Stunned Argentines were plunged into grief Wednesday by the death of the country's favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as "the most human of Gods."

The news fell like a hammer blow a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the health pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills.

Fans searching for a place to grieve gravitated towards the Obelisk landmark in the center of Buenos Aires -- and, of course, the Bombonera, the steep-sided cauldron of a stadium that is home to Boca Juniors, where Maradona's genius was forged.

"I can't believe it. It's incredible. One thinks one gets through any storm, but no, everyone ends up being mortal. It feels like a bad dream. A joke," Francisco Salaverry, 28, told AFP.

"Today's a bad day. A very sad day for all Argentines," President Alberto Fernandez summed up in an interview with sports channel TyC, after declaring three days of national mourning.

All around the city, the mourning had already begun as fans stood forlornly beside banners in homage to the Number 10, showing Maradona -- who died aged 60 of a heart attack -- in his dashing prime.

Many of the banners simply said D10S, a play on the Spanish word "dios" for "God" that includes Maradona's jersey number.

- 'Wandering, dirty and sinful God' -

If soccer is a religion in Argentina, then Maradona really was its God -- especially for the founders of the Maradonian Church, a mostly internet-based group that uses religious language to venerate the player.

The "Church" called on fans to gather in his honor at the Obelisk at 6:00 pm (2100 GMT), a traditional rallying point in central Buenos Aires for soccer celebrations.

"I prefer not to speak. I'm going to the Obelisk today," said Guillermo Rodriguez, a fan who gave himself a tattoo of his idol on October 30th to celebrate Maradona's 60th birthday.

Rodriguez, 42, couldn't hold back his tears, saying he now knew he would never be able to fulfill his dream of hugging his idol.

"I'm totally shocked, grief stricken," said Gabriel Oturi, 68. "I'll be honest with you. I thought he was a great guy who didn't have very good people around him, who was taken advantage of a lot."

"The first thing my 12-year-old son said to me was: 'Mum, Maradona died.' I couldn't believe it. And I didn't adore him particularly, but I felt sorry for him," said Marcela Rodriguez, 52.

"Few times in my life have I felt the pain that invades me today," wrote Maurico Passadore on social media, thinking about the famous World Cup tie against England in Mexico 1986, when Maradona scored the infamous "Hand of God" goal.

"Few times have I felt as much joy as that June 29, when we touched the sky with our hands, the same sky that today is darkened and fills us with tears."

Maradona's struggles with drugs throughout his career were part of what made Argentines so protective of their hero.

An anonymous social media user went viral with a message saying Maradona "was a wandering, dirty and sinful God. The most human of Gods."

