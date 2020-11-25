Rays Arozarena detained for alleged domestic violence: report

No charges have been brought against Randy Arozarena but police and Major League Baseball are investigating

Los Angeles (AFP)

Tampa Bay Rays playoff hero Randy Arozarena was arrested in Mexico for alleged domestic violence, US media reported on Tuesday.

Arozarena was detained in Merida, Yucatan following an apparent dispute with the mother of his daughter.

No charges have been brought, but the police and Major League Baseball are investigating the allegations.

According to the Yucatan Ahora!, a man attempted to forcibly take the child without permission and leave a home, but was prevented by the girl's mother and neighbors who came to help. The group was able to block the man's car from leaving until police arrived. No further details were provided.

Earlier this month the 25-year-old Arozarena reportedly married a different woman and has another child with her.

MLB reportedly said it would investigate the Merida incident.

Arozarena's agent, Abel Guerra, told the Tampa Bay Times that the Rays outfielder is looking out for the health and welfare of the girl.

"The only thing I know is he was hyper-sensitive about making sure that the child's needs were being taken care of," Guerra told the Tampa Bay Times.

"When it comes to family issues there are always layers of complexity. Everything is perspective," Guerra said. "Hopefully everything clears itself up. It's a horrible, unfortunate situation."

Arozarena helped the Rays reach the 2020 World Series where Tampa lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

In 20 postseason games, he finished with 10 home runs, 29 hits and a .377 batting average.

