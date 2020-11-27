Australia win toss and bat in 1st India ODI

Advertising Read more

Sydney (AFP)

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the first of three one-day internationals against India at a hot Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Steve Smith comes into the Australia line-up for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and will bat at number three, while Mayank Agarwal will open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring last month.

"It's great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice," Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

"The wicket looks good, hopefully we can put runs on the board and defend."

India has gone with five specialist bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead," skipper Virat Kohli said.

It is the first of three ODIs, followed by three Twenty20s next week, and comes after the Indians were forced into Covid-19 isolation since their arrival in Sydney a fortnight ago, although they have been allowed to train within a bio-secure "bubble".

They are looking to win three consecutive ODIs against Australia in Australia for the first time, while the hosts are playing only their second ODI at home since January 2019.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

© 2020 AFP