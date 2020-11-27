NFL delays Ravens-Steelers clash to Tuesday due to virus

The NFL announced Friday it has postponed the Baltimore Ravens game at unbeaten Pittsbugh to Tuesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the Ravens after having first delayed it from Thursday to Sunday

New York (AFP)

The NFL postponed a pivotal matchup between the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens to Tuesday because of a Covid-19 outbreak among Ravens players, the league announced Friday.

The contest had originally been scheduled for Thursday in a feature spot on the US Thanksgiving holiday, but had been rescheduled for Sunday after the outbreak began.

The NFL pushed the game back again "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," according to a league statement.

Should the Ravens-Steelers game be played as now planned, the originally scheduled game next Thursday between Baltimore and Dallas would be moved to December 7.

In October, the NFL delayed a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans to a Tuesday because of a separate Covid-19 situation involving the host Titans.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was among four Ravens found positive in Thursday's Covid-19 testing and despite the change in date is not expected to be able to play for Baltimore at Pittsburgh. The move could allow him back in time to face Dallas.

"We just want to contain this outbreak!" Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell tweeted Friday. "Speaking from experience... you don't want to catch covid! This virus is brutal! I pray no one else has to go thru this. This is bigger than football."

The Steelers, 10-0, led the AFC North division with Baltimore third at 6-4, one game behind Cleveland.

