Pavard, Tolisso boost Bayern away to Stuttgart

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard (R) has shaken off a knock from Wednesday's 3-1 win over Salzburg in the Champions League

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

World Cup winners Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso are included in the Bayern Munich squad for Saturday's away match at Stuttgart as the Bundesliga leaders aim to preserve their slender lead.

Midfielder Tolisso has recovered from a muscular injury which saw him miss the last two games and gives extra options in midfield.

Likewise, fellow Frenchman Pavard has shaken off the effects of Wednesday's 3-1 win over Salzburg in the Champions League.

The right-back took a knock at the Allianz Arena which "looked worse than it was", Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Friday.

Pavard was a Stuttgart player when he helped France win the 2018 World Cup and Flick hopes his return will give "extra motivation".

It has been 13 years since Bayern last lost at Stuttgart, who have drawn their last four league games, but Flick is concerned by the mistakes Bayern are making.

"When we have the ball, too often we are making mistakes. In tennis, they call them 'unforced errors'. We have to improve that," said Flick.

"Nobody expects a bad pass, so you position yourself differently.

"Then we have to put more pressure on the ball to win it back.

"We have a lot of games, so it's understandable when the concentration isn't always very high."

Bayern are a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table and the holders have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners with two games to spare.

Yet Flick sees room for improvement.

"We're winning games, that's the bottom line, but we need to get to grips with the few things we don't do well," he added.

"There isn't much time to train, so we address this in our analysis and give the players solutions for a difficult game in Stuttgart."

© 2020 AFP