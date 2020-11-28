Lewis Hamilton takes Bahrain Grand Prix pole

Lewis Hamilton's pole at the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix was the 98th of his career

Manama (AFP)

Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position at this weekend's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after posting a new track record lap.

The newly-crowned world champion finished ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen with a blistering time of one minute, 27.264 seconds at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The pole was Briton Hamilton's 10th of 15 races run so far this season, and a record-extending 98th of his career.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Alex Albon finished fourth, just over a second back, in a qualifying session that saw the likes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel fail to make the top 10 places.

