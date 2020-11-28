Skip to main content
Rudder damage forces Thomson out of Vendee Globe

Alex Thomson's bid for Vendee Globe glory ended on Saturday when the British skipper had to retire with rudder damage to his boat
Paris (AFP)

Alex Thomson's bid for Vendee Globe glory ended on Saturday when the British skipper had to retire with rudder damage to his boat.

Thomson, one of the favourites to win the solo round-the-world race, is now nursing his boat, Hugo Boss, back to port in Cape Town.

"Unfortunately, a repair is not possible," Thomson told the organisers.

"We therefore accept that this will be the end of the race for us. Myself, my team and our partners are of course deeply disappointed."

