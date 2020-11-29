Revolution oust 10-man Orlando to reach MLS semi-finals

Bou scored two goals to power the Revolution past Orlando City in the MLS playoffs

Washington (AFP)

Gustavo Bou's brace and a penalty save by goalkeeper Matt Turner from former Manchester United star Nani sparked the New England Revolution to a 3-1 win over 10-man Orlando City in Sunday's Major League Soccer quarter-finals.

Former US national coach Bruce Arena's side will face either Nashville or Columbus in next Sunday's semi-finals.

Spanish midfielder Carles Gil opened the scoring with a penalty in the 17th minute for New England, before Bou netted his first goal eight minutes later.

Bou paid tribute to his fellow Argentinian Diego Maradona, placing an Argentina flag on the ground, kissing it and pointing to the heavens as he knelt.

The Lions halved the deficit in the 33rd minute as Brazilian midfielder Junior Urso found the net.

But Orlando City were undone in the 60th minute when Uruguayan midfielder Mauricio Pereyra was shown a red card.

The Lions were given a lifeline in the 74th minute, but Nani's right-footed penalty was batted away by Turner.

"It came down to a big moment on the penalty kick," Turner said. "I did my homework, spent hours on video and made the play on the kick.

"We got the win and it feels really good."

New England sealed the victory in the 86th minute when Gil set up Bou on the counter-attack and the South American star flicked the ball between the legs of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the back of the net.

The Revolution have reached the MLS Cup final five times but have yet to capture the crown.

The other MLS quarter-final matches see Dallas at defending champion Seattle on Tuesday and Minnesota at Kansas City on Wednesday.

