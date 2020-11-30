49ers move home games to Arizona due to virus rules

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will guide his club's next two "home" games in Arizona after officials in their home county banned all contact sports, including NFL games

The NFL's San Francisco 49ers will play their next two "home" games in Arizona after a Covid-19 crackdown in their home county banned all contact sports for three weeks.

The 49ers (5-6) announced Monday they will play the scheduled home games at State Farm Stadium, the venue of the Arizona Cardinals.

They will face the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on December 7 and Washington (4-7) on December 13 in the Arizona contests before a December 20 visit to Dallas (3-8).

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," the 49ers said in a statement.

Still unclear is where the 49ers will conduct workouts, since their headquarters and training facility also falls under the restrictions enacted by Santa Clara County.

"Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time," the 49ers said.

County officials imposed the crackdown Saturday and also mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away, effectively cutting off the 49ers from their facility.

The 49ers have a final home game against Seattle (7-3) scheduled for January 3 but did not address any plans for that contest, which would take place beyond the current time span of the order, made after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the county had officials fearful hospitals would be overrun.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' coach, said after his team's 23-20 road victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams that he was shocked to learn of the banishment on social media Saturday.

"It was a very disappointing thing," he said. "For everyone to find out without them telling us, it was extremely disappointing."

