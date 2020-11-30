NFL postpones Ravens-Steelers game to Wednesday: report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among those placed on the Covid-19 list over the past nine days, am outbreak that has forced the NFL to postpone their game at Pittsburgh a third time to Wednesday

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The NFL has reportedly postponed the Baltimore Ravens game at Pittsburgh from Tuesday to Wednesday, delaying the contest a third time as a result of a major Ravens' Covid-19 outbreak.

ESPN reported that the matchup between the undefeated Steelers and arch-rival Ravens became the first of the pandemic-struck 2020 campaign to be pushed back three times.

The game in Pittsburgh was originally scheduled for last Thursday on the US Thanksgiving holiday, but was then pushed back to Sunday and then Tuesday before the league settled on Wednesday, hopeful of more negative test results for the Ravens.

The move will also force two other NFL games to shift from next Sunday to next Monday -- the Steelers' home game against Washington and the Ravens' home game against Dallas.

That will lump three NFL games on December 7, with the regularly scheduled Monday night contest of Buffalo at San Francisco -- a game that will be played in Arizona due to a Covid-19 ban on contact sports in the 49ers' home county.

Baltimore has had 22 players test positive or identified as high-risk close contacts over the past nine days.

The Ravens reported to their training facility for a workout that was called off as the NFL awaited Covid-19 test results.

At least 12 Ravens players have tested positive over the past nine days, including NFL Most Valuable Player quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The team activated four players from the Covid-19 reserve list on Monday but sent four other players onto the list, including Pro Bowl standouts Mark Andrews, a tight end, and Matthew Judon, a linebacker.

© 2020 AFP