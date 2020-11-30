NFL Texans to lose receiver Fuller on doping suspension

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller said Monday he has been suspended for six games by the NFL for taking a performance-enhancing substance banned under league rules

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller said Monday he will miss the remainder of the NFL season on a six-game suspension after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Fuller, in his fifth NFL season all with Houston, has made 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns this season for the Texans, who are 4-7 with five games remaining in the campaign.

The ban could mean Fuller has played his final game with the Texans.

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy," Fuller wrote in an Instagram posting Monday.

"As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

"As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

