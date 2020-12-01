Wolves' Jimenez hopes 'to return' after fractured skull

Raul Jimenez says he hopes to return soon to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers despite suffering a fractured skull in the 2-1 win over Arsenal

Raul Jimenez says he hoped to be back playing football soon despite the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker suffering a fractured skull in a horrific clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz.

The 29-year-old Mexican international tweeted from his hospital bed where he is under observation following an operation.

Jimenez received 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch after the clash of heads in the first-half of Sunday's Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.

He was subsequently wheeled off the pitch and taken to hospital.

"Thanks for your support messages," he tweeted.

"I will be under observation, and I hope to return to the pitch soon."

Wolves went on to win the match 2-1 for their first victory at Arsenal in 41 years.

One of their goalscorers Pedro Neto dedicated his goal and the win to his stricken team-mate.

"I didn't see the impact, I only heard the impact, and it was very hard seeing him on the ground like that," said the 20-year-old Portuguese.

"It was shocking, but I hope that he is ok and that he can recover to come back with us.

"Seeing him unconscious on the floor was bad, but we had to try to focus 100 per cent on the game.

“We wanted to end the game, we wanted to win the game for him, and we wanted to get this victory for him, so I think the whole team would like to dedicate this win for him."

