Grosjean leaves hospital after escaping fiery F1 crash

Romain Grosjean emerged from this crash with just burns to his hands

Sakhir (Bahrain) (AFP)

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital on Wednesday, three days after escaping a fiery high-speed crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix with just burns to his hands, his team said.

Grosjean was treated in a military hospital in Bahrain for the burns he suffered while jumping out of his blazing Haas car following a collision with Daniil Kvyat on the first lap of Sunday's race.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Grosjean said: "I'm getting better and better, obviously a few parts are a bit painful but it's OK.

"After what happened I guess the pain is not too bad. I'm happy to be alive and talk to you."

The 34-year-old Frenchman was stuck in his car for nearly half a minute before getting out alive, largely thanks to the car's survival cell, his so-called 'halo' device.

Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi -- grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi -- will make his F1 debut in place of Grosjean in this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix, also in Bahrain.

Grosjean is hoping to return for the last GP of the 2020 season in Abu Dhabi next month, which could also be his last F1 race.

Haas announced on Wednesday that Michael Schumacher's son Mick will join Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin in a new lineup next season.

