Dominci death 'still present' for Stade Francais - coach Quesada

Stade Francais' France centre Gael Fickou was among the current players present at Christophe Dominci's service

Paris (AFP)

Stade Francais head coach Gonzalo Quesada said on Thursday the death of the club's former winger Christophe Dominici still weighs on the squad.

Ex-France international Dominci was found dead aged 48 in a park near Paris last week.

A remembrance service was held for the 67-time capped back on Wednesday before his funeral in his native Hyeres in southern France on Friday.

"This week, it's still present. Several of us spent half of yesterday at the ceremony, the church, exchanging with people," Quesada said.

"It wasn't an easy or typical training day, but we tried to remain focused on our goals," the former Argentina fly-half added.

The Parisians host another of Dominici's former sides Toulon on Sunday in their first home game since his passing.

The visitors announced this week the teams will be competing for the Christophe Dominci Trophy and the hosts will wear a unique shirt for the match.

