Montpellier outkick Clermont for first away win of season

Montpellier fly-half Louis Foursans converted seven penalties from eight shots at Clermont

Advertising Read more

Clermont-Ferrand (France) (AFP)

Montpellier recorded their first away win in a year and a half when they won 21-15 at Clermont in Friday's only Top 14 match.

In the continued absence of the injured Springbok fly-half Handre Pollard, Montpellier coach Xavier Garbajosa kept faith with 18-year-old Louis Foursans who converted seven penalties from eight shots at goal.

Camille Lopez responded with five penalties for Clermont in a largely dreary encounter.

It marked a first home defeat for Clermont who stay third in the table, six points behind leaders La Rochelle who travel to Lyon on Saturday.

Montpellier, who climb one place to 10th, have now won five of their last six trips to the usually impregnable Stade Marcel Michelin.

Garbajosa's team, however, had been disrupted by postponements because of coronavirus and had lost five of their last seven matches, most recently at home to Bordeaux-Begles.

© 2020 AFP