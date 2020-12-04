Raka returns in France's six changes for Autumn Nations Cup final

Clermont's Aliverti Raka made the first of four Test appearances against Scotland in August 2019

Winger Alivereti Raka is among six changes named by head coach Fabien Galthie on Friday for this weekend's Autumn Nations Cup final with England.

Fijian-born Raka, 25, who made his previous Test appearance at last year's Rugby World Cup benefits from an agreement between the French federation and the Top 14 league.

French squad members are allowed to feature on just three team sheets across the six matches during the autumnal campaign with Raka replacing Teddy Thomas on the right flank for Sunday's match at Twickenham.

Elsewhere, Bordeaux-Begles 20-year-old Yoram Moefana will make his first international start taking Jean-Pascal Barraque's place at outside centre.

Toulouse No. 8 Selevasio Tolofua comes in for Sekou Macalou as the back-row is altered while 23-year-old Baptiste Couilloud takes over the captaincy from fellow scrum-half Baptiste Serin.

On the bench, Bayonne lock Guillaume Ducat is set to make his senior bow and half-back Sebastien Bezy could feature for his country for the first time since June 2016.

France team to face England (15-1)

Brice Dulin, Alivereti Raka, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Baptiste Couilloud (capt); Selevasio Tolofua, Anthony Jelonch, Cameron Woki, Baptiste Pesenti, Killian Geraci, Dorian Aldegheri, Pierre Bourgarit, Hassane Kolingar

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Uini Atonio, Guillaume Ducat, Sekou Macalou, Sebastien Bezy, Louis Carbonel, Jean Pascal Barraque

