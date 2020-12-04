Zidane has 'never felt untouchable' as Madrid boss

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

Under pressure Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday he had never taken his position in charge of the record 13-time European champions for granted.

Madrid head to Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday after taking just one point from the last nine available in the league.

They then host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday with a Champions League last-16 place on the line.

"I've never thought I was untouchable. Never, not as a player or as a coach, or as a person," Zidane told a press conference.

"I've had a few seasons here, it's always been difficult. Today, because it's the present, we want to say it's the most difficult moment," he added.

"The most important thing is tomorrow's match and we can't think any further ahead. We need to put in a big performance against a very good side. We have to pick up points tomorrow. We like to play in games like this, in which we have to compete," he said.

"We're going to show what Real Madrid is all about".

© 2020 AFP