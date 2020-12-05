Concussed Jadeja ruled out of Australia T20 series

Advertising Read more

Sydney (AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja was Saturday ruled of the final two games of India's Twenty20 series against Australia with concussion after controversy marred the opening clash in Canberra.

The allrounder was hit on the helmet by a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc during his match-turning 44 not out on Friday evening.

He did not get immediate medical treatment but was examined at the innings break and replaced by substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, who then took three crucial wickets as India won by 11 runs.

"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI medical team," the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

"He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20 series."

Seamer Shardul Thakur was added to the squad as cover.

The substitution was controversial as Jadeja had earlier suffered a leg strain and received extensive treatment, casting doubt over whether he would be able to bowl, before being withdrawn for concussion.

Australia coach Justin Langer was furious, remonstrating with match referee David Boon, apparently unhappy that Chahal, a specialist bowler, was allowed to take the place of an allrounder.

Concussion substitutes were introduced to international cricket last year in a bid to improve player welfare. It allows teams to replace someone with a "like for like" player, approved by the match referee.

After the game, Australia captain Aaron Finch said he accepted the decision, although allrounder Moises Henriques questioned whether Chahal was a suitable replacement.

"I think the only real issue is you've got to ask yourself was it a like-for-like replacement? Is he (Jadeja) an out-and-out spinner?" Henriques told cricket.com.au.

"That's something they may need to look into, but those things are going to happen."

Australia, meanwhile, were sweating on the fitness of Finch who hurt his right leg while batting.

"A bit of a hip or a glute (buttock injury), I'm not sure at the moment," he told reporters, with a scan scheduled for Saturday.

