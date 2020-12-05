France's Thomas clinches late Racing win at Bordeaux-Begles

Teddy Thomas scored twice in his three France appearances this autumn

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

France winger Teddy Thomas scored a crucial late try as he made his return to the Racing 92 lineup and clinched a 17-12 win at Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14.

Thomas, 27, was able to play for his club and not against England on Sunday because he has already featured in the maximum of three team sheets during the ongoing Autumn Nations Cup.

"Honestly when you have Teddy (Thomas) beside you, you just have to give him the ball and he does the rest," scrum-half Teddy Iribaren, who set up the try, told Canal+.

"It was a difficult game, against a good team in unique conditions. We lifted our play at the end."

Thomas was joined by fellow Test players Virimi Vakatawa and Camille Chat in the Parisians' matchday squad but they were without prop Hassane Kolingar who will start against England in Sunday's Autumn Nations final.

Christophe Urios' hosts made seven changes from last weekend's last-minute win at Montpellier as Tonga prop Ben Tameifuna started against his former side.

Benjamin Botica for the home side and the visitors' Maxime Machenaud kicked four penalties each by the hour mark to take the score to 12-12 in heavy rain at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Machenaud's replacement Iribaren then lit up the game with five minutes to play.

He played a tidy chip kick for Thomas, who claimed his first club try of the season ahead of hosting Connacht in the European Champions Cup next Sunday.

Bordeaux-Begles head to Northampton Saints in the same competition on Friday.

- Rampaging Ravouvou -

Later, South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe started for the first time since October 17 in the 24-20 victory at Bayonne.

Former New Zealand sevens international Joe Ravouvou moved joint top of the league's try scoring charts with his sixth touchdown of the campaign for the Basque outfit.

Leaders La Rochelle lost 22-18 at Lyon, who were missing club captain Baptise Couilloud, who leads France for a first time at Twickenham later on the weekend.

Bottom side Agen suffered an 11th straight defeat in the 15-6 home loss at home to Brive whose full-back Thomas Laranjeira converted his 26th successive kick at goal.

On Sunday, two of Christophe Dominici's former clubs, Stade Francais and Toulon, play for a trophy named after the ex-France winger, who was found dead in a park near Paris on November 24.

On Friday, Handre Pollard's 18-year-old replacement Louis Foursans guided Montpellier to a 21-15 win at Clermont with seven penalty goals.

Kolbe's fellow World Cup winner Pollard has been sidelined by a serious knee injury since September and is expected to be out until April.

© 2020 AFP