Korda, Noh and Nordqvist share lead at LPGA Texas event
Washington (AFP)
US teen rookie Yealimi Noh fired a five-under par 66 to grab a share of the lead with Jessica Korda and Anna Nordqvist after Friday's second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Championship.
The 19-year-old fired her second-best round of the year to stand on four-under 138 alongside compatriot Korda, who fired a second straight 69, and Sweden's Nordqvist, who shot 68 at The Colony in suburban Dallas.
Noh, who started with a birdie on the back nine followed by her lone bogey at the par-3 11th, reeled off four birdies in a row starting at the par-5 17th and added another at the par-3 seventh to match the leaders.
Noh's best finish was a runner-up effort at last year's Portland Classic.
Korda sandwiched birdies at the par-5 second and sixth holes around a bogey at the fourth and sank back-to-back birdies at the ninth and 10th before taking a bogey at the par-5 13th.
Nordqvist opened with a birdie, added another on the eighth and began the back nine with a birdie as well. She also birdied the par-4 12th but closed with her lone bogey to miss out on sole possession of the lead.
American Lindsey Weaver was one stroke back in fourth on 139 with a pack on 140 including South Korea's Park In-bee at 72-68 and Ko Jin-young, American Angela Stanford, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum.
