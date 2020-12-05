Wales beat Italy to finish fifth in Nations Cup

Wales did enough to see off a spirited Italy

Advertising Read more

Llanelli (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Wales beat Italy 38-18 in Llanelli on Saturday to finish fifth in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup.

Wales looked set for a comfortable victory as they surged into an early 14-0 lead thanks to converted tries by Kieran Hardy and Sam Parry.

But Italy hit back to lead 18-17 early in the second period following tries either side of half-time by centre Marco Zanon and flanker Johan Meyer.

Replacement scrum-half Gareth Davies settled home nerves, however, with a well-taken converted try before George North and Justin Tipuric scored the last of Wales' five tries.

It was just a third win in 10 Tests for Wales since head coach Wayne Pivac succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup, following previous victories over Italy and Georgia.

© 2020 AFP