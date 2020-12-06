New Zealand score innings victory over West Indies in first Test

New Zealand's players celebrate their victory against West Indies in the first Test cricket match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 6, 2020.

Advertising Read more

Hamilton (New Zealand) (AFP)

New Zealand claimed the first Test against the West Indies by a comprehensive innings and 134 runs after ending a battling rearguard century by Jermaine Blackwood in Hamilton on Sunday.

The West Indies were all out in the first session on day four for 247 after only making 138 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 519 for seven.

Blackwood was the second to last wicket to fall for 104 after a 155-run stand with Alzarri Joseph who made 86.

The victory was set up over the first two days when New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, the man of the match, crafted a majestic 251 and the West Indies were always on the back foot from there.

The tourists went into the fourth day at 196 for for six with Blackwood and Joseph advancing the total to 244 before Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner combined to take the final three wickets in the space of 10 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who injured a hand on the first day, did not bat in either innings.

New Zealand had a chance for a key breakthrough early in the day when Blackwood, on 89, edged a ball straight to Ross Taylor.

But the usually reliable first slip spilled the catch, allowing Blackwood to continue on to reach his second Test century.

Joseph posted his highest Test score, but hopes of a maiden century vanished when he was caught at deep point off Kyle Jamieson.

Neil Wagner followed with the wickets with Blackwood and Shannon Gabriel in the next over to finish with four for 66.

© 2020 AFP