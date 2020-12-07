Loew 'disappointed' with German FA in wake of Spain debacle

Germany head coach Joachim Loew is still 'seething' about the 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Spain last month

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Germany head coach Joachim Loew on Monday launched a thinly-veiled attack on the president of the German FA (DFB) amid the repercussions of last month's 6-0 drubbing against Spain.

Three weeks after Germany's heaviest defeat for 89 years, Loew said he was "extremely disappointed" that the DFB went public about a conversation he had with the governing body's president Fritz Keller.

"Things that are discussed internally should also remain internal," fumed Loew, who has a contract with the German FA until the 2022 World Cup.

"This has to do with trust and credibility.

"I was very annoyed that many things became public."

The debacle against Spain came two years after Germany's premature exit at the World Cup in Russia when they failed to get out of their group.

Loew, 60, has faced huge criticism and calls to resign in the wake of Germany's latest set back.

He is still "seething" about the 6-0 drubbing and blames his team for abandoning the "tactical guidelines" he gave after going 1-0 down in Spain.

Loew was also irritated that a DFB press release in the wake of the Spain mauling stated he needed "an emotional distance" to process the defeat.

"That was incomprehensible to me. All I said was 'Give me one day'", Loew fumed.

Last Monday, the DFB's presidential board agreed that Loew will coach Germany to next year's delayed European Championships, despite poor results.

Keller's reported internal attempt to get rid of the head coach after next year's European Championships, but before his contract expires, was "not okay", Loew added.

"Before our conversation last Monday, things came out public that I don't think are okay," Loew added.

"In the meeting, I said that there must be a clear vote of confidence in the coach or not."

He also batted off last weekend's criticism from Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that Loew hid from the press after the Spain debacle.

"I decide when I talk. And I don't have to be in public all the time," Loew added.

He also made it clear that he would only reverse his 2019 decision to end the Germany careers of Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels in an emergency.

Currently, Loew sees "no reason" to recall the trio.

© 2020 AFP