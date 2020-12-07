Mayfield tosses four touchdowns as Browns topple Titans

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after their win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Los Angeles (AFP)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for four first-half touchdowns, and the Cleveland Browns scored on all six possessions in the half to beat the Tennessee Titans 41-35 on Sunday.

The Browns' six scores led to 38 points, which established a franchise record for points in the first half.

Mayfield completed 25 of 33 passes for 334 yards and a passer rating of 147.0. The only other Browns' quarterback to throw four touchdowns in the half was Otto Graham in 1951.

The Browns had a chance to add to their points total, but Donovan Peoples-Jones couldn't hold on to a potential scoring pass. That led to kicker Cody Parkey's 27-yard field goal with just under 11 minutes to go in the first quarter.

Cleveland improved to 9-3 on the season, while the Titans fell into a first place tie in the AFC South Division with Indianapolis, who beat Houston 26-20.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished 29 of 45 for 389 yards with three touchdowns. He also had an interception.

League rushing leader Derrick Henry was held to 60 yards on 15 carries for Tennessee.

In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, and the Packers held on to defeat the struggling Philadelphia Eagles 30-16.

Rodgers turned 37 on Wednesday but is showing no signs of slowing down. He reached 400 touchdown passes for his career in his 193rd regular-season game, making him the fastest in history to achieve the milestone.

He got plenty of help Sunday from running back Aaron Jones, who gained 130 yards on 15 carries. His best moment was a 77-yard touchdown run with 2:51 to play to seal the victory.

Davante Adams had a nine-yard touchdown catch for the only points of the third quarter. He finished with 10 catches for 121 yards for the Packers, who improved to 9-3 on the season.

The Eagles have lost four straight, and the offence has been sputtering under quarterback Carson Wentz.

Jaylen Hurts replaced Wentz on the Eagles' second possession of the second half. The move seemed to give them a lift.

Philadelphia scored only three points in the game's first 52 minutes but then scored two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it interesting.

Also, Taysom Hill threw for two touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff spot with a 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans is now 10-2, as they won their ninth consecutive game and clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

The victory gave the first-place Saints a three-game lead over Tampa Bay in the NFC South. Alvin Kamara also ran for a touchdown for New Orleans.

Hill improved to 3-0 while replacing Drew Brees, who is eligible to come off of injured reserve next week.

