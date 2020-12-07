Sotheby's eyes $1 mn for rare sneakers

A unique pair of sneakers designed by Adidas and Meissen is up for auction at Sotheby's in New York

New York (AFP)

A unique pair of sneakers designed by Adidas and German porcelain maker Meissen that could become the first to fetch $1 million went on sale at a Sotheby's auction Monday.

The leather shoes -- based on Adidas's popular ZX8000 model and painted by craftsmen from Meissen -- are tipped to set a new record for a pair of trainers.

The record has already been broken several times this year, most recently by a set of Nike Air Jordan 1s that Christie's sold for $615,000 in August.

Sotheby's has set the pre-sale estimate high at $1 million for the Adidas-Meissen shoes, which are not meant to be worn.

The low estimate is one dollar in an attempt to encourage bidding, but auctioneers expect the final price to be at the higher end.

"There is that shift in the market looking at these sneakers as art," said Brahm Wachter, director of e-commerce development at Sotheby's.

The sale runs online until December 16. Proceeds will go to the Brooklyn Museum in New York for its young persons program.

