Japan's Rugby World Cup hero Goromaru to retire after 2021 season

Goromaru gained cult celebrity status in Japan after helping lead his country to an unexpected victory over South Africa

Tokyo (AFP)

Japan rugby star Ayumu Goromaru, who enjoyed cult status after leading his country to a historic World Cup win over South Africa, will retire at the end of the 2021 domestic season, his club announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was estimated as the world's richest player following his performances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, where he scored 24 points in "Miracle of Brighton" 34-32 victory over the Springboks.

Goromaru's rugged good looks and distinctive goal-kicking stance earned him a huge following in Japan, with a bronze statue and a "Master of Ninjas" title among the honours bestowed on the fullback, who also had a giraffe named after him at a Japanese zoo.

Goromaru-mania even prompted fans to flock to see a Buddha statue said to be in a similar pose to that the pin-up struck in his pre-kick routine.

After unsuccessful stints with the Queensland Reds and Toulon, he returned to Japan's Yamaha Jubilo in 2017.

Despite winning 57 caps for Japan, he missed out on a place in the national squad when the country hosted the 2019 World Cup -- a tournament that saw the Brave Blossoms reach the last eight for the first time in their history.

Former Japan head coach and current England boss Eddie Jones bemoaned Goromaru's on-field fall from grace following the 2015 World Cup, accusing the player of spending more time filming commercials than practising goal-kicking.

The Top League, Japan's domestic competition, kicks off its season on January 16, 2021, and runs until May.

It will be the final season before the launch of a new competition in 2022.

