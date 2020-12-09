Merkel urges tougher curbs as virus deaths soar

Daily death tolls of 590 are not acceptable, said Merkel

Berlin (AFP)

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday demanded tougher curbs to halt coronavirus infections, as the German death toll reached a daily record of nearly 600 people.

Germany has imposed far less stringent shutdown rules than other major European nations after coming through the first wave of the pandemic relatively unscathed.

But Europe's biggest economy has been severely hit by a second wave with daily new infections more than three times that of the peak in the spring.

Daily death tolls have been climbing, reaching a record of 590 on Wednesday.

Merkel said she believed guidelines agreed two weeks ago with the leaders of Germany's 16 states that kept shops open but banned indoor dining were no longer enough.

"When mulled wine stands are being built, when waffle stands are being built, that's not compatible with what we had agreed of only takeaways for food and drinks," she said, in an emotional speech to parliament.

"I am really sorry... but if we're paying the price of death tolls at 590 people daily then that's, in my view, not acceptable."

Pointing to recommendations published on Tuesday by scientists of the respected Leopoldina Academy, Merkel said she agreed that it was right to close shops and limit social gatherings.

- 'We must do something' -

The researchers had called for all shops other than those selling essential items to close between Christmas Eve and January 10 at the earliest. Employees should also work from home when possible while schools are also kept shut.

The idea is to use the festive period to keep people at home and break the chain of infections.

Urging Germans to heed the experts' call, Merkel said people could not pick and choose when to accept the science.

"What I am very sure about is that one can overturn many things, but not gravity, speed of light and other facts," said the trained physicist.

"Because the numbers are what they are, we must do something about them."

With an eye on Christmas when families are expected to gather, Merkel said people have a responsibility to significantly reduce social contact.

"If we have too many contacts before Christmas and it ends up being the last Christmas with the grandparents, then we'd really have failed," she said.

- Three times too high -

Merkel's government has repeatedly said that numbers need to be brought down to 50 per 100,000 people but the rate is currently 149 per 100,000.

State leaders had agreed a plan to allow social contact restrictions to be eased over Christmas and New Year -- allowing up to 10 adults to meet rather than just five.

However, harder-hit states including Berlin and Thuringia have opted to keep the tougher rules.

Saxony, meanwhile, has ordered schools, kindergartens and most shops to close from Monday after becoming the country's virus hotspot.

In the southern region of Bavaria, schools began splitting classes for high school students from Wednesday, requiring half the class to take online lessons.

Bavarians have been urged to only go out for valid reasons including to school, to work or to medical appointments.

But some warned that controls should also be carried out to ensure people keep to the rules.

"We have no personnel to carry out checks. And this thing about leaving Germans to assume their responsibilities, sorry, I'm German myself, but that doesn't work," said Munich resident Margarete Becker.

She also felt that the curbs have been half-hearted and piecemeal under the shutdown.

"We can't just keep taking incremental steps. Do a hard one and stick with it," she urged.

