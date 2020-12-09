Shiffrin won't set 'unrealistic goals'

Mikaela Shiffrin competing in the World Cup slalom race at Levi last month

Triple overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin returns to action at Courchevel this weekend insisting it would be "unrealistic" to set ambitious goals this season.

The American star has endured a testing and emotional year following the death of her father.

She has also seen her preparations for the 2020-2021 campaign hit by the coronavirus as well as a back injury.

"Hopefully by the end of the season I will be able to get to speed races, and to ski confidently, that would be the goal," she said Wednesday.

"I try not to state goals or expectations that aren't realistic or respectful for others. Petra (Vlhova), Federica (Brignone), Michelle (Gisin), there are multiple athletes who are very competitive.

"At this point I don't see myself like one of them.

"Some of my goals, things I have accomplished the last few years, to me are not really on the ticket this year," added the 2017, 2018 and 2019 champion.

Shiffrin was second and fifth in slalom on her season bow at Levi in Finland in November.

This weekend in France, she takes part in back-to-back giant slaloms.

"We got 20 days of skiing in pre-season instead of 60," added the American.

"It was great but not nearly enough to feel like I could go for the season prepared for the whole season in a great competitive way.

"It is not realistic or wise to try to play catch-up. I try to prioritise. That makes the most sense."

