Bold Nigerian lesbian film 'Ife' challenges stigma

Producer Pamela Adie says she wanted to "to elevate the voices of lesbian, bisexual and queer women" with her new film "Ife"

Abuja (AFP)

Making a film about lesbian love is a courageous act in Nigeria, where gay sex is outlawed, but the team behind "Ife" say they hope it will help shift viewers towards tolerance.

Released Thursday on Human Rights Day, "Ife" -- which means "love" in the Yoruba language -- could be seen as a provocation by the authorities as it includes sex scenes between two women.

Africa's most populous country is vociferously religious. In 2014, a new law set prison terms of up to 14 years for those found guilty of "homosexual acts," pushing many LGBT people further underground.

Homosexuality even carries the death sentence in the parallel Islamic legal system in northern Nigerian states, although it has not been carried out.

Produced by Pamela Adie and directed by Uyai Ikpe-Etim, the movie takes place in a swanky apartment where Adaora, who hides her sexual orientation, has been invited over for a first date by Ife, who is openly gay.

As the evening progresses during the 35-minute film, the two women drink red wine and talk about everything from family pressures to domestic violence.

But the most difficult topic they discuss is about being gay in Nigeria.

"You can lose your job because somebody outed you," said Adie. "Your family can kick you out, you can be taken for conversion therapy, you can get beaten, even killed!"

"When I auditioned, I told my friends where I was going," said actress Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, who plays the role of Ife. She feared a trap.

"But the moment I met the team, I knew it was legit," she said.

Adie, herself openly gay, said the film sought "to elevate the voices of lesbian, bisexual and queer women."

"We realised that even before we start pushing for changes in the law in Nigeria, we need to build people towards a level of acceptance," the 36-year-old said.

Adie referenced South Africa, which enshrines protection of sexual minorities in its constitution, "but still has a very high rate of hate crimes."

Acceptance towards LGBT people has recently improved in Nigeria according to an annual social perception survey, though it remains low.

"About 60 percent of Nigerians will not accept a family member who is LGBT," said a report last year by The Initiative for Equal Rights, the number having fallen from 83 percent in 2017.

- 'Loud and proud' -

Among educated and connected young Nigerians, conversations that are taboo in other circles are taking place more publicly.

The West African nation was rocked in October by youth-led protests over police brutality and bad governance.

"When people have been pushed back against the wall for so long they will push back after a while," said Harry Itie, a journalist and LGBT advocate.

"There is a new generation of queer people that are very loud and proud and out, regardless of the laws of the country."

The film is among a vanguard of works by African directors that broach same-sex relationships, an issue braving wrath in a deeply conservative continent.

Others include "Rafiki," a 2018 Kenyan movie about a lesbian love affair that leapt to international prominence after it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and "I Am Samuel," a Kenyan documentary about a gay couple struggling for acceptance, which screened at the London Film Festival in October.

Nigeria has now produced several films on same-sex relationships, most notably 2019's "Walking with Shadows".

But many in the community say there is still a long way to go.

"Young people... feel left behind and it's so important to see they are not alone," said Ayodele Olofintuade, an author and researcher who identifies as queer non-binary.

"People just avoid it (the topic of homosexuality) in this country," said actress Cindy Amadi, who plays Adaora. "For me it was really about telling a story that is real."

Adie says she is already working on a sequel -- which would be welcomed by activists and the film industry alike.

Nadia Denton, a film curator based in London, commended the producers for tackling the subject but felt "Ife" fell short compared to other African works.

One of its limitations is that it is entirely set indoors, possibly reflecting its subject matter and low budget.

"What we're hoping for from Nigeria is an increasing aesthetic that allows us to appreciate elements of West African culture that we've maybe not seen," Denton said.

"I don't really feel that 'Ife' necessarily delivered on that -- but these are young filmmakers and I look forward to them developing their craft."

The film will not be shown in Nigerian cinemas or on TV, but will be released online as a pay-on-demand service.

