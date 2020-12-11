Kolbe double ends Ulster's two-year unbeaten home run

Cheslin Kolbe also scored a double in last season's quarter-final win over Ulster

Paris (AFP)

South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe scored twice as Toulouse started their European Champions Cup campaign with a 29-22 victory at Ulster on Friday.

Kolbe crossed either side of the break as he took his tally to 10 tries in as many games since the sport's restart in September.

For Ulster, it was a first loss at their Kingspan Stadium since October 2018.

The hosts' coach Dan McFarland made five changes from their Pro14 hammering of Edinburgh two weeks ago as hooker Rob Herring and three-quarter Jacob Stockdale returned from Ireland duty.

Australia lock Rory Arnold and New Zealand's Rugby World Cup winner Charlie Faumuina returned to Ugo Mola's starting lineup after last Saturday's league victory at Bayonne.

McFarland's men led 12-0 after 16 minutes as Herring and fly-half Ian Madigan crossed in greasy conditions.

Mola's side responded immediately as Kolbe chipped and chased to finish from 50 metres in a sublime individual effort as he beat three defenders.

The joint-four time record winners led 14-12 at the break as Antoine Dupont broke from halfway and sold opposition full-back Michael Lowry a dummy to slide over.

The home team dominated after the interval as scrum-half John Cooney kicked a penalty and Herring added a second either side of 2.13-metre Arnold's first try of the season for a 22-21 lead with a quarter of an hour to play.

Kolbe's second moment of brilliance came as the former Stormers winger received the ball on the left touchline.

He sidestepped Stockdale within centimetres of the whitewash and then found his way through for a try despite falling to all fours.

Thomas Ramos made up for the missed conversion with a 50-metre penalty goal to seal the win and a repeat result of last season's quarter-final.

Earlier, Argentina winger Santiago Cordero dived over with seven minutes remaining in Bordeaux-Begles' 16-12 victory at Northampton Saints.

Saints coach Chris Boyd said after the loss he will focus on the league and pick youngsters for next Saturday's trip to Leinster.

On Saturday, four-time winners Leinster head to Montpellier as Toulon host Sale Sharks, who will be without head coach Steve Diamond after he resigned during the week.

On Sunday, champions Exeter Chiefs welcome Glasgow Warriors with 16 players remaining from October's final win over Racing 92, who in turn host Connacht.

