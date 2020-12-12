Caviezel claims Val d'Isere super-G

Switzerland's Mauro Caviezel (C) showed he had returned to form after an achilles injury by claiming victory in the men's super-G at Val d'Isere on Saturday, the first speed event of the World Cup season

Val-d'Isère (France) (AFP)

Switzerland's Mauro Caviezel showed he had returned to form after an achilles injury by claiming victory in the men's super-G at Val d'Isere on Saturday, the first speed event of the World Cup season.

The 32-year-old timed 1min 01.34sec in snowy conditions in the deserted French Alpine resort, finishing 0.10sec ahead of Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, with Austrian Christian Walder rounding out the podium at 0.54sec.

"It's incredible," said Caviezel after his win on a course on the Oreiller-Killy piste shortened by a third because of poor visibility.

"I didn't feel 100 percent and I've still got some work to do, but it augurs well for what's to come."

France's Alexis Pinturault came in seventh, a result that saw him go atop the overall World Cup standings.

