Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Paris Accord
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake

Catholic church in Cuba urges dialogue after rare protest

Issued on: Modified:

A group of young intellectuals and artists demonstrate outside the Ministry of Culture during a protest in Havana, early on November 28, 2020
A group of young intellectuals and artists demonstrate outside the Ministry of Culture during a protest in Havana, early on November 28, 2020 YAMIL LAGE AFP
1 min
Advertising

Havana (AFP)

The Catholic church in Cuba, the only political interlocutor recognized by the country's communist government, called Saturday for "dialogue and negotiation" two weeks after a rare protest over freedom of expression.

Church leaders in a Christmas message said "good news for Cubans would be for intolerance to give way to a healthy plurality, dialogue and negotiation between those who have different opinions and criteria."

The message from the Cuban church's episcopal conference posted to its website comes after some 300 artists engaged in a rare spontaneous protest in front of the culture ministry on November 27 to push for greater freedom of expression.

The ministry agreed to receive a 30-member delegation from the protest, but authorities hardened their stance the following day, denouncing what they called a US plot and eventually breaking off dialogue.

Cuba's government then on December 6 met with young artists who it described as not having compromised their work with "enemies of the revolution" in a bid to marginalize the November 27 protesters.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.