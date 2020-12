Leaders in limbo as storm delay hits US Women's Open

A weather warning sign is displayed at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, as final-round play was halted by a storm Sunday at the US Women's Open

Dangerous weather has halted Sunday's final round of the 75th US Women's Open, keeping leaders in the clubhouse and boosting chances for a Monday finish to the year's last major championship.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 Women's British Open champion, led on four-under par 209 after three rounds with American Amy Olson one stroke back at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Shibuno, 22, is trying to win her US Women's Open debut as she did her major debut last year. The "Smiling Cinderella" won four times last year on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Golfers were in threesomes and tee times had been moved early to try and finish by sunset but the final three lead groups had not teed off when play was halted some 25 minutes before Shibuno was set to begin.

The event was rescheduled from June due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which also kept spectators from attending.

Olson, seeking her first LPGA title after 147 starts, would be the first player to make the US Women's Open her first LPGA title since Hilary Lunke in 2003.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Kim2 Ji-yeong were the only other players under par after 54 holes, each on 212.

Moriya, whose only LPGA title came at the 2018 Los Angeles Open, could join her sister Ariya as a US Women's Open champion, becoming the first siblings to each capture the crown.

Kim2 made the cut on the number and fired a bogey-free 67 on Saturday to charge into contention.

