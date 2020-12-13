Snowfall scuppers World Cup giant slalom at Courchevel

Advertising Read more

Courchevel (France) (AFP)

The women's World Cup giant slalom race at French resort Courchevel was postponed at the last minute Sunday due to heavy overnight snowfall.

The race will now take place on Monday, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

"We would be putting the athletes at risk in these conditions," the FIS said.

Monday's race follows Italian Marta Bassino victory on Saturday as American Mikaela Shiffrin bemoaned a costly error after finishing fourth.

Bassino, 24, added to her season-opening victory at Soelden in mid-October despite snowfall and testing fog in the French Alps.

She increased her lead in the discipline standings and moving up to second in the overall.

