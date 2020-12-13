Uth stable after being knocked unconscious, say Schalke

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Bundesliga crisis club Schalke said that striker Mark Uth was in a stable condition after the 29-year-old was stretchered off unconscious against Augsburg on Sunday.

Uth was treated by medical staff on the pitch for around 15 minutes and attached to a drip after losing consciousness in a clash of heads with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai early in the game.

He was eventually carried from the pitch with a neck brace to applause from both teams' dugouts.

Both sets of players -- and Uduokhai in particular -- were visibly shaken by the incident.

Around 45 minutes after Uth was carried off, Schalke announced via Twitter that the striker had regained consciousness.

"Good news: Mark Uth is stable and responsive and is on his way to the hospital with our team doctor," the club tweeted.

