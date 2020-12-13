Wallaby Rodda scores maiden Lyon try in record Gloucester hammering

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Australia lock Izack Rodda opened his Lyon account in Sunday's record 55-10 rout over Gloucester at home in the first round of the European Champions Cup

Rodda, 24, who won the last of his 25 Test caps at last year’s Rugby World Cup, joined the French club this season and crossed in the first half of the English side's record defeat in the top-tier tournament.

Their previous heaviest loss was 2009's 42-15 hammering at Biarritz.

The Cherry and Whites named a weakened side for the trip to the Gerland Stadium as second-rows Ollie Atkins and Jamie Gibson as well as No.8 Seb Nagle-Taylor made their debuts.

Uncapped French winger Xavier Mignot claimed a hat-trick as ex-France internationals Matthieu Bastareaud and Noa Nakataici and former New Zealand centre Charlie Ngatai also crossed in only the second win for the Top 14 side in the competition.

Flanker Dylan Cretin, who featured three times for les Bleus during the autumn campaign, added salt to the Gloucester wounds with an eighth Lyon try in the final 10 minutes.

Nagle-Taylor, on-loan from second-tier Hartpury was the visitors' only try scorer as 20-year-old fly-half George Barton kicked a conversion and a penalty goal.

Later, title holders Exeter Chiefs welcome Glasgow Warriors with 16 players remaining from October's final win over Racing 92, who in turn host Connacht.

On Saturday, Japan's Kotaro Matsushima dotted down on three occasions in Clermont's entertaining 51-38 win at Challenge Cup holders Bristol Bears.

