Four-year doping ban for Springbok Dyantyi confirmed

Aphiwe Dyantyi (L) playing for the Lions in the 2019 Super Rugby competition.
Aphiwe Dyantyi (L) playing for the Lions in the 2019 Super Rugby competition. Christiaan Kotze AFP
Johannesburg (AFP)

Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi has been banned for four years after taking three banned substances, the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport confirmed Monday.

The 26-year-old winger from Johannesburg franchise the Lions tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 while attending a Springbok camp last year.

Dyantyi asked for his B sample to be tested and that also came back positive.

He rose to prominence in 2018, starring for the Lions in Super Rugby and attracting the attention of new Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

Dyantyi debuted for South Africa against England in Johannesburg that year and scored a try in a thrilling 42-39 comeback triumph.

The winger started in the other 12 internationals of the season and bagged a further five tries, including two each against Argentina in Durban and New Zealand in Wellington.

His performances received international recognition as he won the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

A hamstring injury ruled him out of the 2019 Rugby Championship and the failed dope test put paid to his dreams of playing at the World Cup in Japan, where South Africa defeated England in the final.

Dyantyi can appeal the ban, which will sideline him until August 2023, two weeks before his 29th birthday.

