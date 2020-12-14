Liverpool mourn death of former manager Houllier

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Premier League champions Liverpool said they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier after his death was announced on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain and Lens confirmed the death of Houllier, who managed Liverpool from 1998 to 2004. He was also France national coach from 1992 to 1993.

The Frenchman led Liverpool to a treble of League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in 2000/01 and returned the club to the Champions League.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends," the club said in a statement. "Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020."

Houllier, 73, who recovered from life-saving heart surgery during the 2001/02 campaign to return to the dugout, later guided Liverpool to a second League Cup triumph.

He left the following year after overseeing 307 matches and successfully re-establishing the club as a modern force.

