Former England star Cipriani to leave Gloucester with 'immediate effect'

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Danny Cipriani has left English Premiership club Gloucester after falling out of favour this season, the former England player announced on Tuesday.

"After much deliberation. I have decided to leave Gloucester," Cipriani said on his Twitter account.

The club confirmed his departure in a statement on its website.

"Gloucester Rugby would like to announce that Danny Cipriani has left the club with immediate effect," it said.

Cipriani, 33, joined Gloucester in 2018, but the England fly-half has not featured at all this term and has been allowed to leave Kingsholm despite still being under contract.

"I have mixed emotions about it," said Cipriani.

"I am sad to leave a great club, but I'm excited for the challenges I have ahead.

"I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with everyone."

Cipriani switched from Wasps to Gloucester in 2018, the year in which he won the last of his 16 England caps. He scored 128 points in 44 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

"Danny has been playing at the top of his game for over a decade now, his reputation in the game is undisputed," said coach George Skivington in the Gloucester statement.

The 33-year-old has not been involved in competitive action for the west country club this term, and Gloucester have been linked with a move for Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings.

© 2020 AFP